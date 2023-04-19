Birthday Club
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana

Falisha McFarland
Falisha McFarland(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville grandmother is facing several charges after police say a one-year-old in her care showed signs of being high.

Police say they were called to 42-year-old Falisha McFarland’s home in the 500 block of S. Denby Avenue on April 10.

When officers arrived, they say they could smell marijuana, and could see it in plain view.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and tested positive for marijuana.

They say her twin sister was taken to the hospital as a precaution and tested negative.

Both girls were taken into the custody of the Department of Child Services.

Police say they found marijuana, rolling papers, a glass meth pipe inside a child’s sock, and a shotgun.

McFarland was booked into jail Tuesday night and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

