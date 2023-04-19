Planting season underway in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This year’s planting window has eclipsed last year’s window by a couple of weeks, and farmers are out in full force taking advantage of the weather.

“This year we are in the second planting window,” Purdue Extension Conservation Agronomist Hans Schmitz said. “We’ve seen people running pretty healthily.”

Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and relatively sunny skies have provided a great foundation for the season to take shape.

“I’ve heard of some farms that are nearly complete and some that have just tested the waters thus far, so it’s across the board, but compared to last year, we have a lot more opportunity this year,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz has been farming his whole life. He says planting season relies on a number of factors.

“Soil moisture is one, we certainly want the soil as dry enough to get the equipment across,” Schmitz said.

He added that recent wind speeds have sped up drying times across the board.

“The wind we’ve experienced this spring has significantly decreased the amount of drying time it takes,” Schmitz said.

Even though farmers monitor the current weather, officials continue to study the 30-year windows of climate.

Schmitz says trends are calling for more moisture in coming years to the region.

“We’re expecting, in most of the Midwest, to see increases in precipitation, and that precipitation is gonna be falling when we want to plant,” Schmitz said.

With an added focus on increased farming activity, chances are drivers will be running into a farmer at some point during the day on the roads.

Schmitz says it’s important to remind people that farmers don’t spend too much time working the pavement.

“Please be aware that we have many hours of experience with planters and other equipment in the field, but there is very little experience that we get on roadways,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz says people most likely will be running into planters and sprayers, but shouldn’t be running into combines unless they are coming from dealerships or moving to new farms.

He added people can always exit the roadway for a brief period of time to let the machinery pass and then continue on their way.

