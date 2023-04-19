Owensboro neighborhoods holding contest for nicest lawn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Do you have the nicest lawn in Owensboro?

The city’s neighborhood alliances are hosting their “NICEST LAWN IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” contest.

One winner will be chosen from each of the 12 neighborhood alliances.

Prizes include a $100 gift card to Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living, and the Grand Prize Winner will receive a $500 gift card.

Public voting will take place from May 29 until June 5 on the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.