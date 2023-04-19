Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OPD, River Valley Behavioral Health hosting narcan giveaway

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is partnering with River Valley Behavioral Health for a narcan giveaway.

They say that’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wesleyan Park Plaza.

Officials say there will be 240 doses of the drug given away on a first come, first serve basis.

They say they will give away up to two doses

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Deputy Asson Hacker
Coroner releases cause and manner of Deputy Hacker’s death
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot

Latest News

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Man arrested in ‘Operation Rollback’ set to appear in court
EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital
EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital
4/19 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital
EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital