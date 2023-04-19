OPD, River Valley Behavioral Health hosting narcan giveaway
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is partnering with River Valley Behavioral Health for a narcan giveaway.
They say that’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Officials say there will be 240 doses of the drug given away on a first come, first serve basis.
They say they will give away up to two doses
