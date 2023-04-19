Offense powers Ky. Wesleyan Baseball past U-Indy

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Most seven-run deficits don’t end up as six-run wins, but that was the case for the Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball Team against the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds on Tuesday. Staring down a 7-0 hole, Wesleyan rallied to score 14 unanswered runs and take the game by a score of 14-8.

Wesleyan now sits at 14-23 (8-12 G-MAC), while UINDY falls to 20-15 (7-13 GLVC).

The Greyhounds came out ready to play, scoring three runs in the top of the second and four more in the top of the fourth to quickly take a 7-0 lead.

Wesleyan came alive in the fourth, scoring nine runs on eight hits to quickly take the lead. After Noah Davis led the inning off with a single, Nick Wimber hit him home with an RBI double to center field. Taking advantage of a walk and a wild pitch, Kyle Werries hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Wimber and Brandon Valdez. With two outs and a runner on third, Wesleyan did more damage. The Panthers rallied off five straight hits, which led to six runs for the good guys. Cameron Langston, Sammy Rowan, Nick Wimber, and Brandon Valdez each notched at least one RBI in those five at bats. After four, Wesleyan led 9-7.

Cameron Langston and Nick Wimber each hit RBI’s in the next inning to extend the Panther’s lead to 12-7, while Jaret Humphrey and Braxton French scored in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the game.

Nick Wimber was a man on a mission on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 at the plate with 4 RBI’s and 2 runs scored. Jaret Humphrey went 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, while Cameron Langston was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored. Sammy Rowan, who added 2 runs and an RBI, was incredible in center field, making multiple acrobatic catches to keep the Greyhounds off the board.

Wesleyan used seven pitchers in the game, and veteran hurler Nate Cunningham managed to come away with the win. Cunningham allowed just three hits and no runs over two innings pitched.

The Panthers have a big series this weekend, as they host the Cedarville Yellow Jackets on Thursday and Friday at Panther Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT both days.

