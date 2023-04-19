Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon Police catch man trying to steal emergency vehicle

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say they caught him trying to steal a Rescue Task Force transport vehicle.

According to a release, that happened Tuesday, April 18.

Officials say an officer noticed several items and pieces of equipment scattered around a parked Posey County Rescue Task Force transport vehicle. When he approached the vehicle, he could see someone moving around on the driver’s side.

That person was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Mayes.

Police say Mayes was under the influence at the time.

The Mount Vernon Police Department says a busted ignition is what determined Mayes was trying to steal the vehicle. Mayes also caused damage to the dash of the vehicle, and admitted to police that “I was about to steal that firetruck.”

Officers say when they arrested Mayes a search revealed a used hypodermic needle with a substance still in it. The substance tested positive for amphetamines.

Anthony Mayes
Anthony Mayes(Mt. Vernon Police Department)
Mt. Vernon Police catch man trying to steal emergency vehicle(Mt. Vernon Police Department)
Mt. Vernon Police catch man trying to steal emergency vehicle(Mt. Vernon Police Department)

