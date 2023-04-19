Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

INDOT shares Work Zone Awareness Week impact

INDOT shares Work Zone Awareness Week impact
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is bringing awareness to work zone safety and projects starting soon across the state.

INDOT officials say highway technicians like Brandon Dill are only feet away from traffic that’s going 60 to 70 miles per hour on any given day.

When drivers roll by, Dill says it can be a little scary because of how fast many drivers are going. He says drivers need to pay attention in those work zones.

“It’s not robots out there working, it’s moms and dads, brothers and sisters that have families to go home to,” said Dill. “They’re just trying to get the job done correctly. Keep the roads safe for everybody.”

Officials say highway technicians are responsible for road upkeep. Whether they are removing hazardous debris from the road or doing emergency maintenance.

Crews can’t be responsible for their safety alone, INDOT officials say drivers need to keep an eye out also.

INDOT officials say to keep the following tips in mind when driving:

  • Know before you go - Plan your trip before you hit the road
  • Slow down
  • Move over - Switch lanes when you see highway technicians working on the roads, if you can
  • Minimize distractions - Stay off of your phone, don’t send text messages or emails while driving. Put distractions away.
  • Expect the unexpected while out on the road

“Take your time, you know,” said Public Relations Director for INDOT Southwest, Gary Brian. ”That extra few seconds when you’re driving through a work zone could save a life.”

According to INDOT, four out of five people killed in work zones nationally are drivers and passengers – not highway workers.

Dill says road work signs are there to make drivers cautious.

“We give you plenty of warning in our setup before you get to a work zone to let you know what’s coming up ahead,” said Dill. “So, just pay attention and slow down.”

Click here to get more information about INDOT Work Zone Safety.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Deputy Asson Hacker
Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Trial dates set for 4 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot

Latest News

Owensboro neighborhoods holding contest for nicest lawn
Owensboro neighborhoods holding contest for nicest lawn
City of Owensboro asking for help to report potholes
City of Owensboro asking for help to report potholes
West Side Nut Club donates nearly $100K in funds to organizations
West Side Nut Club donates nearly $100K in funds to organizations
Hundreds of meals delivered to senior citizens in W. Ky.
Hundreds of meals delivered to senior citizens in W. Ky.