Hundreds of meals delivered to senior citizens in W. Ky.

By Brian Cissell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of Tri-State senior citizens got free meals on Wednesday.

The food was collected through a supermarket sweep at an Owensboro IGA through the “Feed Seniors Now Program.” A group of students from Henderson County High School joined up with Independence Bank employees to deliver the meals.

Redbanks Assisted Living was one of their stops. Senior citizens from four other counties in Western Kentucky also got the meals.

“It’s something you don’t think of being so close to home but it’s right here in Henderson, it’s right here in our surrounding counties,” Kelsey Hargis with Independence Bank said. “Today, we’re delivering to over 500 people. These are our neighbors, these are grandparents in the community, family members.”

In 2021, Feeding America estimates 53 million people turned to food banks and community programs for help putting food on the table.

