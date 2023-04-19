Highly-touted Recruit Chuck Bailey III signs with Aces Basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Year two for University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has already gotten off to a big start as the program announced the signing of Chuck Bailey III to a National Letter of Intent to join the Purple Aces for the 2023-24 season.

The highly-touted commit is a native of Hamtramck, Michigan and was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN Scout Grade and a three-star player by 247Sports. ESPN had Bailey ranked as the #3 player from Michigan, 22nd in the Midwest region and 35th nationally at his position.

“We are excited to officially welcome Chuck and his family to our UE family,” Ragland said. “Chuck exemplifies what we are looking for in a UE student-athlete. He is an extremely talented player that is even a better person.”

“Chuck offensively is able to score at all 3 levels. He also has the ability to dribble, pass and shoot which makes him an efficient decision maker,” Ragland continued. “We look forward to working with Chuck to ensure he continues to excel academically, socially and athletically. His best days in the classroom and on the court are ahead of him and we can’t wait for our Aces fans to get to know him.”

Bailey, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, played for Hamtramck High School (Mich.) as a senior in 2022-23. He was named a 3rd Team All-State and 1st Team All-Area player by Detroit News. As a senior, he recorded 21 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.