Fans can ride train before going to Dubois County Bombers game

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Dubois County Bombers gear up for another baseball season, the team is introducing two new and unique experiences.

Team officials say fans can take a ride of a lifetime on The Spirit of Jasper to a Dubois County Bombers game.

The dates for the trips are June 29 for the game against the Hoptown Hoppers and July 8 against the Clarksville Whirly Birds. Team officials say this is also “A League of Their Own” night.

Tickets for the train rides are $45.

Fans will travel from Jasper up to League Stadium in Huntingburg.

