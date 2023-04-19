Fans can ride train before going to Dubois County Bombers game
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Dubois County Bombers gear up for another baseball season, the team is introducing two new and unique experiences.
Team officials say fans can take a ride of a lifetime on The Spirit of Jasper to a Dubois County Bombers game.
The dates for the trips are June 29 for the game against the Hoptown Hoppers and July 8 against the Clarksville Whirly Birds. Team officials say this is also “A League of Their Own” night.
Tickets for the train rides are $45.
Fans will travel from Jasper up to League Stadium in Huntingburg.
