EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after police say he assaulted an officer.

Police say they were called to a room at Ascension St. Vincent in reference to a man threatening staff.

That man was identified as 32-year-old Corey York.

They say when an officer arrived, a nurse said York had threatened her three separate times.

According to police, when they tried to remove York, he threatened them and pushed the officer’s hat into his head.

Officials say York was escorted to the front entrance when he tried to hit the officer.

When York was arrested, police say they discovered he was carrying a glass pipe with meth and a vial keychain.

York is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

32-year-old Corey York (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

