EPD investigating 'suspicious' package at Federal Building

EPD investigating ‘suspicious’ package at Federal Building
EPD investigating ‘suspicious’ package at Federal Building(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FBI officials are investigating a “suspicious” package that arrived at the Federal Building in Evansville on Wednesday, police say.

Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says officers are conducting traffic control in the area while authorities investigate.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
Deputy Asson Hacker
Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Trial dates set for 4 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot

Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana
Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Mt. Vernon Police catch man trying to steal emergency vehicle
Mt. Vernon Police catch man trying to steal emergency vehicle
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Man arrested in ‘Operation Rollback’ set to appear in court