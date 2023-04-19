EPD investigating ‘suspicious’ package at Federal Building
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FBI officials are investigating a “suspicious” package that arrived at the Federal Building in Evansville on Wednesday, police say.
Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says officers are conducting traffic control in the area while authorities investigate.
We have a crew on scene.
This is a developing story.
