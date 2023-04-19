EPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Pollack Ave. and Hicks Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has minor injuries and a fence is badly damaged after a hit and run in Evansville.

Evansville Police confirms a call for a hit-and-run crash with injuries in the area of Pollack Avenue and Hicks Drive came in Tuesday night.

EPD says that a suspect jumped a curb and went through a fence.

Officials say he then ripped off his license plates and took off on foot.

EPD has not been confirmed if the suspect has been caught.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.