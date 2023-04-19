Birthday Club
EPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Pollack Ave. and Hicks Dr.

1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Pollack Ave. and Hicks Dr.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has minor injuries and a fence is badly damaged after a hit and run in Evansville.

Evansville Police confirms a call for a hit-and-run crash with injuries in the area of Pollack Avenue and Hicks Drive came in Tuesday night.

EPD says that a suspect jumped a curb and went through a fence.

Officials say he then ripped off his license plates and took off on foot.

EPD has not been confirmed if the suspect has been caught.

