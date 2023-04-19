Daviess Co. jail uses new program to teach inmates work skills

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Detention Center is using a new program to help inmates develop job skills once they are out of jail.

Jail officials say the program has been in use for less than a year, but it’s already showing signs of success.

Inmates say they face a common problem when they leave jail.

“Once you’re a convicted felon, it’s a little harder to find employment,” said program graduate Amanda Alvey.

To help them in their transition, the Daviess County Detention Center partnered with multiple local organizations to offer the Reentry Success Program. Jail officials say it’s an online workforce certificate program that teaches basic work skills like organization, leadership, workplace safety and even some computer literacy.

Officials say work is a stabilizing factor as people leave jail, so they are eager to see how the program has grown.

“There’s a lot of energy with this program,” said Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger. “They’re real excited, those who have completed it, and I hope that will be contagious to the next inmate to consider going through that program. "

So far, jail officials say they have graduated more than 20 people, with the most recent group graduating on Tuesday. The graduates included the first group of women.

The ceremony included a visit from Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen. Officials say the graduates also got to enjoy punch and cupcakes. The graduates say they don’t get to feel celebrated very often.

“It was really a nice gesture, with the mayor and all those people there to congratulate us on finishing something,” said Alvey. “It made us feel really proud.”

In addition to the ceremony, the graduates also had the chance to interview with four local businesses. They say this gave them the chance not only to practice interviewing, but also to establish connections that could turn into jobs once they are out. One graduate says he’s grateful for this chance.

“I think it’s not only changing lives but saving lives, and I say that because me, I grew up on the streets, and when you’ve got tattoos and you’ve got piercings you can’t get a job. And those people were trying to give us a job yesterday,” said program graduate Jason May. “If I would have left today I would have a job today.”

Jail officials say the program is challenging, but only takes a few weeks. Officials say they have graduated three groups so far, and they are excited to track the success of program graduates as they leave.

