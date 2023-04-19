Crews respond to house fire in Santa Claus

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were sent in response to a fire in Spencer County that authorities originally thought was a propane tank explosion, police say.

Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg confirms to 14 News a fire broke out at a home on the 1400 block of North 600 East on Wednesday.

He says the homeowner arrived and saw flames coming from the home. She left and called 911. The Santa Claus Fire Department, Carter Fire Department, as well as the Chrisney Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police say they believe a heat lamp may have started the fire.

