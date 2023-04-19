Country artist films music video in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Country Artist “Kentucky Dom” brought music to a front lawn this afternoon in Henderson.

The Henderson native was on South Main Street to shoot a music video for his song “Kickback.”

Kentucky Dom says people helping him shoot the video is from the tri-state area, including residents that live on Main Street.

Dom says with him being from Henderson, it felt right to shoot a video in his hometown.

“I decided to shoot the video here, because it’s my hometown,” says Dom. “I want people to know my roots and background.. where I came from and what I love. I love Henderson, Kentucky.”

Dom is also the artist of the Guns and Hoses theme song.

