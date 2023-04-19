Birthday Club
City of Owensboro asking for help to report potholes
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials are asking for people’s help in reporting potholes that need fixing.

Potholes usually pop up during the cold weather months.

Starting next week, the Owensboro Street Department is asking people to report bad areas around town. They ask to be as specific as possible on locations, giving a street address or intersection.

Crews will be out during the first week of May to fill them in.

To report pothole locations, call 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org.

