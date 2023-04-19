Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the lower 80s. The record high is 86-degrees set in 1915. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps climb to near record highs in the low to mid-80s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-50s. There is a level one (marginal risk) of severe thunderstorms...mainly Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms. Cooler high temps will drop into the lower 60s behind northwesterly winds.

