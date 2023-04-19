On alert for storms, heavy rainfall Thursday - Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday afternoon temps shot into the lower 80s as southerly winds kicked in. Mainly clear and mild overnight with lows near 60. Thursday will be sunny, windy and warm for the first half of the day. Highs will again reach 80 degrees. By the afternoon and evening, and cold front will move in from the west and trigger showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds or hail Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State at a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Heavy rainfall will be possible through Friday morning and afternoon. Temps will drop into the lower 60s on Friday. Rain should move out by sunrise Saturday. Windy and cooler on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and gusty northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Mid 30s possible Sunday morning, then warming to near 60. More active weather returns next week with storms possible Tuesday -Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.