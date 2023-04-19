Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On alert for storms, heavy rainfall Thursday - Friday

1-2″ Rainfall possible
4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday afternoon temps shot into the lower 80s as southerly winds kicked in. Mainly clear and mild overnight with lows near 60. Thursday will be sunny, windy and warm for the first half of the day. Highs will again reach 80 degrees. By the afternoon and evening, and cold front will move in from the west and trigger showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds or hail Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State at a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Heavy rainfall will be possible through Friday morning and afternoon. Temps will drop into the lower 60s on Friday. Rain should move out by sunrise Saturday. Windy and cooler on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and gusty northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Mid 30s possible Sunday morning, then warming to near 60. More active weather returns next week with storms possible Tuesday -Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
Deputy Asson Hacker
Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Trial dates set for 4 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot

Latest News

4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/19 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/19 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Breezy, Warmer
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 4/18
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 4/18