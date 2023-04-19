Birthday Club
Aces Swimming & Diving announces Postseason Awards

14 Swimming Aces heading to CSCAA National Invitational Championships
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head swimming and diving coach Stuart Wilson announced the program’s annual award winners on Sunday, as the UE swimming and diving program held their annual end-of-the-year banquet.

Team Most Valuable Performer awards went to junior Alon Baer (Gesher HaZiv, Israel) and senior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) on the men’s and women’s sides, as they amassed the highest individual point totals this season for UE in dual meet and championship meet action.  UE’s Most Improved Award on the male side went to senior Riccardo Di Domenico (Johannesburg, South Africa), while sophomore Mari Müller (Zurich, Switzerland) earned the Most Improved Award on the women’s side.

Junior diver Madison Rollett (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) earned the Geoff Keller Memorial Award given to UE’s Diver of the Year.  Sophomore Daniel Santos Lopez (Madrid, Spain), meanwhile, earned the Mike Radomski #RockThePlanet Award, given for the best team spirit and attitude.

Wilson also announced his team captains for the upcoming 2023-24 season at the banquet, as both Baer and Santos Lopez will serve as team captains from the men’s team, while Rollett and Müller will represent the women’s squad as captains.

The UE swimming and diving program had a tremendous 2022-23 season, in which the UE men set 16 new school records, while the UE women added four new school marks.  Overall, a school record was broken 32 different times throughout the course of the season, and the Purple Aces also excelled in the classroom, as both teams captured CSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors during the fall.

Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
