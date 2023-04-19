Birthday Club
Aces Men’s Basketball announces dates for Summer Camps

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the coming months, the University of Evansville men’s basketball program and head coach David Ragland will be hosting three summer camps.  Camp opportunities being offered include a Kids Camp, High School Camp and Elite Camp.

KIDS CAMP – MAY 30-JUNE 2

First on the summer schedule is the Kids Camp.  Running from May 30 through June 2, the camp runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day with registration taking place on Tuesday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. inside the Fifth Third basketball Practice Facility.

Campers will have the opportunity to work with the UE coaching staff while meeting members of the Purple Aces men’s basketball team.  Lunch will be provided each day while each participant will receive a t-shirt.  The Kids Camp includes a variety of activities, contests and competitions.  Cost is $210 per camper and is open to any and all in grades 3-8 (as of the fall of 2023).

HIGH SCHOOL CAMP – June 26 OR June 27

High School Camp includes two dates – June 26 and June 27.  Camp cost is $300 per team with a $100 discount being given when registering two teams for the same date in the SAME transaction while a $200 discount will be applied when registering three teams for the same date within the SAME transaction.

Daily admission for spectators is $5 for adults (15+) and $2 for ages 14 and under.  Concessions will be available to attendees.  Teams are responsible for their own lunches as well as any overnight arrangements that are needed.

ELITE CAMP - JULY 31

The third and final camp for the summer will be the Elite Camp.  Set for July 31, 2023, the camp is open to grades 9-12.  Cost is $80 and a concession stand will be available.

For more information about any of the camps, please contact Roosevelt Jones at 812-488-2297 or rj110@evansville.edu.  To register, click here.

