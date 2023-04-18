Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Newburgh for Monday night’s drawing.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at the Huck’s gas station on Oak Grove Road in Newburgh.

The winning Powerball numbers were 23-25-35-63-64 with a Powerball of 25.

The ticket matched four out of the five number in the drawing Monday night.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

