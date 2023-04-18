Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot

Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who lost her wedding ring in a parking lot in Evansville had it returned to her in a very unique way.

According to Kate Oldham, she went to Lowes to buy fuel for her husband’s weed eater but ended up losing her wedding ring in the parking lot.

Before going to Lowe’s, Oldham says she was shopping at another local store and removed her ring to put hand sanitizer on but she ultimately forgot to put it back on and dropped it outside her car.

Angie Cree later discovered the ring and posted pictures of it on Facebook, asking for the owner to come forward. that post received more than a thousand shares.

Both Cree and Oldham says they’re grateful that the ring was returned not damage.

“I knew it had to be really torching (to) her that she had lost that,” says Cree. “I know that I would feel the same way, SO i was just thrilled to find the happy original owner and reunite her with her ring.”

“But I was just relieved blown away the fact that it was in a parking lot and it was found without being broken,” said Oldham. “At this point I think I’m just going leave it on”

Oldham says she been happily married since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day for possible severe thunderstorms this evening
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.

Latest News

Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash
Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash
Oakland City woman arrested on battery charge
Oakland City woman arrested on battery charge
Vanderkooi Family to be in court Tuesday for pre trial conference
Vanderkooi Family to appear in court Tuesday for pre-trial conference
Damian Fields murder trial to begin Tuesday
Damian Fields murder trial to begin Tuesday