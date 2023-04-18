Birthday Club
Vanderkooi Family to appear in court Tuesday for pre-trial conference

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Vanderkooi family will be in court for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday.

In January of 2023, 52-year-old Kelly, 27-year-old Amanda, and 28-year-old Johnathan Vanderkooi were booked into the Ohio County jail on charges of criminal child abuse.

The family members are leaders of a boarding school called Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry.

The charges were in connection to the school.

Kelly and Johnathan were charged with Criminal Abuse of a Child and Assault of a child.

Amanda was charged with Sexual Abuse.

The pre-trial conference begins at 10 a.m. in Ohio County.

