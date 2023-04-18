USI Men’s Golf takes 3rd place at Wright State

SPRINGBORO, OH. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf completed their final regular season match on Monday as they finished in third place at the Wright State Invitational. The Screaming Eagles would finish the tournament with a 916 (+64) team score. This is USI’s third top-three finish this spring and fifth on the year.

USI finished the tournament with the fourth lowest par-four average score as a team, 4.44, as well as the recording the third most pars of any team. The Eagles were also one of five teams to record an eagle and one of three to record multiple.

Senior Zach Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) led USI on the tournament, finishing in a tie for 11th after posting a 228 (+15), shooting 72-76-80 on the tournament. Sophomore Jason Bannister (Laguna Niguel, California) finished right behind Williams, ending tied for 13th after finishing with a 229 (+16), shooting 77-80-72. The 72 (+1) by both players was the lowest scores of the tournament for any Eagle in one round. Williams was one of two Eagles to finish with the fifth most pars recorded on the tournament with 32. Bannister was the first of two Eagles to record an eagle on the tournament, doing so in round two on the par-five ninth.

Junior Bryce Kirchner (North Vernon, Indiana) finished in a tie for 32nd with a 234 (+21), he would shoot 74-84-76 on the tournament. Kirchner joined Williams with 32 pars recorded.

Junior Jace Day (Bloomington, Indiana) and sophomore Carter Goebel (Breese, Illinois) both finished in a tie for 41st, both finishing with a 236 (+23). Day would shoot 76-80-80 while Goebel would shoot 78-82-76 on the tournament. Day finished the tournament with the fourth lowest average par-five score with an average of 4.78.

Junior Trevor Laub (Edwardsville, Illinois) would round out the scorers for USI, finishing in a tie for 53rd with a 241 (+28), shooting 84-79-78. Laub would be the second Eagle to record an eagle on the tournament, doing so in round three on the par-four sixth.

Up Next for The Eagles:

USI heads to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to compete in their first Ohio Valley Conference Championships beginning on April 23-26 at the Dalhousie Golf Club. The tournament will consist of three days of stroke play followed by the top four teams advancing to match play on the final day.

The Eagles have competed against six of the eight other OVC schools this spring with at least one other member being at each tournament. USI has been the highest finisher of all OVC schools in four of the five tournaments, the lone tournament being the Craft Farms Intercollegiate where Tennessee Tech University finished higher.

The Eagles have finished higher than Tennessee Tech, Tennessee State University, Lindenwood University, and Morehead State University once each while finishing above the University of Tennessee-Martin and Eastern Illinois University twice.

