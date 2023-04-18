Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

4/18 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We have calm and cool weather in the Tri-State right now.

But 14 First Alert meteorologist Arden Gregory says there is now an Alert Day this week we need to be aware of.

A murder trial for an Owensboro man is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

It all stems from a car hitting a building back in July.

Happening Tuesday in Ohio County, the family accused of abuse while running a boarding school are scheduled to be in court.

What the future could hold for the Vanderkooi’s.

Tuesday is Tax day, which means it is your last chance to file before the deadline.

What experts are saying you need to know about certain stimulus payments.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

