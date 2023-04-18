Birthday Club
Tree seedling give away planned in Daviess Co.

Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park
Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park(Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Conservation District is planning a Tree Seedling Give Away, ahead of Earth Day.

It’s first-come, first-serve with a limit of 10 seedlings per person. 

Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, April 20, at Yellow Creek Park.

Tree seedlings available include: Bald Cypress, Pecan, Yellow-Poplar, Pawpaw, Persimmon, White Pine, White Oak, Red Shumard Oak, Northern Red Oak, Cherrybark Oak, Swamp White Oak, & Swamp Chestnut Oak.

Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park
Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park(Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

