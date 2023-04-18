Tree seedling give away planned in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Conservation District is planning a Tree Seedling Give Away, ahead of Earth Day.

It’s first-come, first-serve with a limit of 10 seedlings per person.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, April 20, at Yellow Creek Park.

Tree seedlings available include: Bald Cypress, Pecan, Yellow-Poplar, Pawpaw, Persimmon, White Pine, White Oak, Red Shumard Oak, Northern Red Oak, Cherrybark Oak, Swamp White Oak, & Swamp Chestnut Oak.

Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park (Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.