Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash

POSEY CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Posey County, three teenagers involved in a major car accident last week are thanking the man who helped save them.

After being involved in the same wreck, disposal truck driver Christopher Gibson rushed into action to provide first aid.

Gibson said he was just acting on instinct since he’s trained as a volunteer firefighter.

[Previous Story: Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash]

For the the teens involved in the accident; Benjamin Lucot, Kaytie Dickey, and Summer Henson, it was much more than that.

“We’re going to be the guy that saved Ben’s life and basically all of ours,” said Dickey. “We’re going to be giving him a gift basket to say thank you for helping us out during the wreck.”

Lucot, Dickey, and Henson were headed home on Thursday from school when they got caught in an intersection.

“Once we got in the middle of the road, I realized it wasn’t going to be able to make it across, so I put it in reverse and tried to get it out of there, but it wouldn’t go,” said Dickey.

Dickey says they were hit by one truck, then Gibson’s dump truck, which he was able to move away from the passenger cabin. He immediately went over and was able to provide emergency care for the teens.

The teens say they wouldn’t let the act go unrewarded.

“I walked in and saw the mom and dad and right away I’m like ‘You don’t work here.’ Then I saw the three kids and I was taken aback,” said Gibson. ”To see them all three talking, mobile, it’s something.”

Gibson had sat with Lucot while he was unconscious and made sure his head was stable.

The teens hoped to pay him back for something they’ll always be grateful for.

“Thank you for saving my siblings lives,” said Dickey.

“We’re all just lucky we had the right crew at the right time,” said Lucot.

Gibson wasn’t the only person who helped the teens, a neighbor and a nurse had also stopped by to help.

The teens say they plan to get that nurse a basket soon too.

