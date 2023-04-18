Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash

Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash
By Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Posey County, three teenagers involved in a major car accident last week are thanking the man who helped save them.

After being involved in the same wreck, disposal truck driver Christopher Gibson rushed into action to provide first aid.

Gibson said he was just acting on instinct since he’s trained as a volunteer firefighter.

[Previous Story: Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash]

For the the teens involved in the accident; Benjamin Lucot, Kaytie Dickey, and Summer Henson, it was much more than that.

“We’re going to be the guy that saved Ben’s life and basically all of ours,” said Dickey. “We’re going to be giving him a gift basket to say thank you for helping us out during the wreck.”

Lucot, Dickey, and Henson were headed home on Thursday from school when they got caught in an intersection.

“Once we got in the middle of the road, I realized it wasn’t going to be able to make it across, so I put it in reverse and tried to get it out of there, but it wouldn’t go,” said Dickey.

Dickey says they were hit by one truck, then Gibson’s dump truck, which he was able to move away from the passenger cabin. He immediately went over and was able to provide emergency care for the teens.

The teens say they wouldn’t let the act go unrewarded.

“I walked in and saw the mom and dad and right away I’m like ‘You don’t work here.’ Then I saw the three kids and I was taken aback,” said Gibson. ”To see them all three talking, mobile, it’s something.”

Gibson had sat with Lucot while he was unconscious and made sure his head was stable.

The teens hoped to pay him back for something they’ll always be grateful for.

“Thank you for saving my siblings lives,” said Dickey.

“We’re all just lucky we had the right crew at the right time,” said Lucot.

Gibson wasn’t the only person who helped the teens, a neighbor and a nurse had also stopped by to help.

The teens say they plan to get that nurse a basket soon too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day for possible severe thunderstorms this evening
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.

Latest News

Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
Oakland City woman arrested on battery charge
Oakland City woman arrested on battery charge
Vanderkooi Family to be in court Tuesday for pre trial conference
Vanderkooi Family to appear in court Tuesday for pre-trial conference
Damian Fields murder trial to begin Tuesday
Damian Fields murder trial to begin Tuesday