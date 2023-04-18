Birthday Club
Simulator shows Hopkins Co. students the dangers of drinking and driving

(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOPKING CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, several high school students experienced the real life dangers of drinking and driving without the consequences.

Arrive Alive visited Madisonville-North Hopkins High School school to show what happens when driving under the influence.

A car was turned into a simulator, which included distracted driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Ty Wheeler says after experiencing the DUI simulation, he learned the importance of driver sober.

“It was crazier than I would’ve ever thought it would be,” said Wheeler. “I think I crashed into a crowd of people, swerving in and out of my lane and couldn’t see to my left or right. it was really blurry, and it’s something I wouldn’t ever recommend anyone does.”

School officials say they will have another simulation with Madisonville police in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

