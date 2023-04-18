Sewer repairs closing part of Wayside Dr. in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials say starting Thursday, April 20, crews will close Wayside Drive West from Holly Avenue back around to Holly Avenue.

They’ll be making sewer repairs.

This closure is expected to last one week, pending no delays or inclement weather.

Officials say a detour will be marked for the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in this area.

