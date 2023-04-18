Birthday Club
Police: Mom found drunk alone with minor child; beats adult child

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is charged with battery and neglect.

Police say they were called Monday night to a home on W. Florida Street.

The say Stacy Gasque was there and was intoxicated.

Officers say her older daughter reported her little sister called crying and was begging to be picked up.

The older sister says when she arrived, she found her mother passed out on the couch. She says she was the only adult home, and was heavily intoxicated.

The older sister says her mother became aggressive and starting hitting her. She says she also tried to choke her.

She says she yelled for her little sister to get out to the car.

The older sister then ran out, and says her mother chased her and also started hitting the car.

Gasque was arrested and taken to jail.

Her mugshot was not available.

