Officials warn of possible utility help scam

(WYMT)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Audubon Area Community Services say they have been notified of a possible scam associated with LIHEAP utility assistance and other forms of benefit assistance.  

They say at no time will an Audubon Area Community Services employee request you to provide Audubon Area Community Services payment for making a LIHEAP pledge to a utility, nor will tjeu ever ask for a credit or debit card number for us to pull a payment from your account.  

If you have questions, officials say you should feel free to contact your local LIHEAP office listed below:

Daviess – 270-686-1662

Hancock – 270-927-6500

Henderson – 270-826-6071

McLean – 270-273-3355

Ohio – 270-775-6145

Union – 270-389-3742

Webster – 270-639-563

