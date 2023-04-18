Birthday Club
Oakland City woman arrested on battery charge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - An Oakland City woman is in jail on a battery charge.

Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says that 35 year old Kaylah Thompson is in custody after officials were dispatched to the 10000 block of East 50 South.

Officials say that on scene they say they saw obvious signs of an assault. They say Thompson was then placed into custody where she was charged with battery with bodily injury.

