New Executive Director of Evansville Regional Sports Commission announced Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there’s a new Executive Director of the Evansville Regional Sports Commission.

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership says Brandon McClish is the new Executive Director. He’s been General Manager for Learfield Sports at the University of Evansville and Director of Operations and Sales for the Evansville Otters.

McClish says he is excited about the future and there is no event too big or too small that they shouldn’t pursue.

”We’re standing here in front of the Ford center which is one of the best venues in a regional city. We have the Deaconess Aquatic Center, we have Deaconess Sports Complex, we have a warrick county addition coming soon. The opportunities are absolutely endless to be able to bring high profile sporting events to Evansville and grow our greater Evansville area.”

McClish says right now he has his sights set on the NCAA bid coming up later this year.

