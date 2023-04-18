Mostly sunny and warmer, new Alert Day Thursday night into Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with clear, calm and chilly conditions. A few areas of patchy frost may be possible this morning, but it is not a widespread issue.

After starting the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, we will quickly climb through the 40s and 50s this morning, breaking into the low to mid 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the low 50s.

Our winds will pick up on Wednesday, pulling warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and Thursday will start out mostly sunny but will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon.

Showers are likely, and heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State. Our severe weather risk is low, but an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, so I have added an Alert Day Thursday night into Friday.

A second low pressure system will move in from the southwest, bringing us a second round of scattered rain from Friday evening into Saturday. We will then see clearing skies on Sunday.

While the middle of this week will be very warm, our temperatures will drop behind that cold front on Friday. We will top out in the upper 60s Friday, but our highs will only make it into the mid 50s this weekend.

