Man facing charges after Mt. Vernon police called to possible fight, vehicle fire

Adam Myers
Adam Myers(Mt. Vernon Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MT.VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drug charges after officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department say they were called to a possible fight and vehicle fire.

According to a release, that happened in the 200 block of Lawrence Drive.

Police say when they arrived they could smell and see smoke coming from a garage vent in the area.

Officers say they made contact with one of the residence of the home, 28-year-old Adam Myers.

According to the police department, Myers opened the garage door, where authorities found a vehicle with smoke from burning tires.

Officers say when they approached the vehicle they could see suspected marijuana.

After the fire was put out, an investigation began on the suspected drugs. Police say they found meth, marijuana edibles, multiple corner baggies, pipes, scales along with other drugs that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Myers was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance - dealing meth
  • Possession of a controlled substance - cocaine or narcotic drug
  • Possession of a controlled substance - possess meth
  • Dealing marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a controlled substance
