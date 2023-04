OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Junior League of Owensboro is holding a free laundry event on Saturday April 22.

They say machine fees, detergent, dryer sheets, activities, and snacks are all provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

This will be at Discount Laundry at 1741 Scherm Road and Laundry Room at 3410 Old Hartford Road.

