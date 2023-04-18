Birthday Club
Ivy Tech Community College recognizes Holocaust Remembrance Day Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holocaust Remembrance Day was recognized at Ivy Tech Community College with a presentation Tuesday.

Dr. Todd Schroer, Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at the University of Southern Indiana, presented on “Nazi Propaganda” and the lies people tell to get their way.

Schroer says talking about these topics are important because of current conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial.

”The idea of propaganda and lies and how effective it can be to warp peoples minds and get them to do whatever you want,” said Schroer. “We see a lot of that today and the notion with things being fake news or not. A lot of disbelief of many shown real things like the 2020 election and others.”

Dr. Schroer took time at the beginning of the event to hold a moment of silence for those lives lost during the Holocaust.

