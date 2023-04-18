Daviess County Sheriff’s Office opens field office in Whitesville

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield says that Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman made a promise to her while on his campaign trail: to put the city of Whitesville back on the map.

A new addition to city hall is serving that purpose, and bringing a presence of law enforcement to the city.

”We were looking at the way we deploy our resources,” Sheriff Youngman said.

Sheriff Youngman says he wanted to fix two things after evaluating the sheriff’s office once he assumed the role.

“Improved accessibility to our office, to be seen more,” Sheriff Youngman said. “Also to be more responsive on our times.”

Sheriff Youngman says a new field office will help achieve those fixes.

Sitting in the Whitesville City Hall, the field office solidifies the first time in decades the city will have a steady law enforcement presence promised.

“They’re mandated to go by the office once per shift and check in,” Sheriff Youngman said. “If it’s during city hall’s normal operating hours, be there, let the city hall staff know they are there.”

Mayor Mayfield says the office is a dream come true for herself and for her citizens.

“I heard a lot of good comments, and everyone is really glad that they’re here,” Mayfield said.

Mayor Mayfield says she’s heard concerns from citizens off and on over the past couple years about a need for an office.

She says with three schools in the city, and with the recent rise in gun violence across the nation, she’s thrilled they picked the city for their field office.

“I really feel good about it and feel a lot safer,” Mayfield said. “Glad that they’re going to be here for our children also.”

Sheriff Youngman says there won’t be specific operating hours, but it the office will operate more on an appointment basis. The sheriff added deputies will still patrol around the city even if they aren’t in the office.

“A lot of Whitesville citizens, people in that area, were asking for more visibility from the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Youngman said. “I told her [Mayor Mayfield] this is just the beginning, this isn’t the end of this project.”

Sheriff Youngman added that if there is a need to staff a deputy down in Whitesville full time, that’s something they’ll look into down the road.

The field office is located inside of Whitesville City Hall at 10436 Main Cross St, Whitesville, KY.

