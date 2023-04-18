Birthday Club
Coroner releases cause and manner of Deputy Hacker’s death

Deputy Asson Hacker
Deputy Asson Hacker(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the cause and manner of Deputy Asson Hacker.

The 33-year-old died during tactical training with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

[Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker]

The coroner says his cause of death is “exertional sickling” due to sickle cell trait.

The report shows the mechanism of death was congenital disease, and the manner of death was natural.

Sheriff Noah Robinson sent us a statement:

“We are reviewing the newly released Coroner’s report and consulting with the Indiana State Police regarding the status of their investigation.”

He says he’ll discuss it with us tomorrow afternoon.

