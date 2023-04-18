Closure on Lincoln Ave. for new water main extended through May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Lincoln Avenue, a closure for a new water main line will remain in place until at least May 26.

That closure is from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln.

Crews say that local traffic will still have access.

They say that complete closures may be necessary to complete some of the work.

It is not clear when that would happen.

