Castle baseball primed for big season, led by two big arms

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle baseball looks like they will be a strong contender in the SIAC Conference race, and the class 4A sectional this year.

The Knights are tied for first right now in the conference, at 2-0. It all starts on the mound, for the blue and gold, as they feature two of the very best arms in the Tri-State, in pitchers, Cameron Tilly and Will Coleman.

Tilly, a senior righty, has signed to continue his education and baseball career at Auburn. He also pitched on the USA 18-U National team last year.

Scouts have clocked him up to 95 MPH on the radar gun.

As for Coleman, he’s a sophomore lefty, who’s already verbally committed to Missouri. Head coach Curt Welch says other guys are stepping up as well, to help carry the load.

“Both kids very deserving,” says Castle head baseball coach, Curt Welch. “It’s exciting to watch him. Hate to see Cam go after this year, but we still have Will for two more years. You got to work hard. You got to have the ability. You got to be able to pitch between the lines. Those guys have done their jobs. We need other guys to step up and give us innings in other games, and they’ve done that. We got Ryan Lambert, Tyler Thomas. You got Garrett Fultz and Drew Behny’s still in the lineup. Carter Walker’s getting his opportunities. "

“I don’t think there’s a single thing that we can focus on,” says Castle senior pitcher, Cameron Tilly. “I think we just have to keep working on hitting, fielding, and base-running. We’re a very young team, so they’ve already come a long way within the first seven games that we’ve played. So very excited to see where we can go.”

Castle was in action Monday night, and they won, 12-7, over South Spencer.

