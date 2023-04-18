Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Arson under investigation at alcohol treatment facility

Evansville Fire Department.
Evansville Fire Department.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a resident at an alcohol treatment facility is accused of setting his room on fire.

They say it happened at Old Stone on East Walnut Street.

Officials say they were told a resident had recently been told he would have to leave his room at the facility.

They say the next morning, there was fire in his room.

Officials say it’s being investigated as arson.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing
EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing
Lisa Crawford
Woman accused of threatening to kill officer and his family

Latest News

Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park
Tree seedling give away planned in Daviess Co.
Junior League holding free laundry day in Owensboro
Officials warn of possible utility help scam
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band stopping in Evansville
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band stopping in Evansville