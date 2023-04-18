Arson under investigation at alcohol treatment facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a resident at an alcohol treatment facility is accused of setting his room on fire.

They say it happened at Old Stone on East Walnut Street.

Officials say they were told a resident had recently been told he would have to leave his room at the facility.

They say the next morning, there was fire in his room.

Officials say it’s being investigated as arson.

So far, there have been no arrests.

