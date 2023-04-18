Aces Women’s Golf surges to 4th on Day two of MVC Championship

WATERLOO, IL. (WFIE) - Led by Kate Petrova’s 3-over 75, the University of Evansville women’s golf team rose three spots in the standings to 4th place at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

Petrova jumped all the way to second place in the standings at Annbriar Golf Course. Combined with her 80 in round one, Petrova has a 155. She is four strokes behind Murray State’s Payton Carter entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

Second for UE and tied for 12th overall is Allison Enchelmayer. She lowered her score by three strokes from round one as she carded a 6-over 78 on Monday. She goes into the final round with a 159. Enchelmayer is one shot outside of the top ten.

Mallory Russell posted a 79 in round two and has a total of 164 in the first 36 holes. She lowered her score by six shots from Sunday and is tied for 27th. Magdalena Borisova is two behind Russell with a 166. Borisova also lowered her score by six, jumping from an 86 to an 80 in round two. Alyssa McMinn completed Monday’s round with an 88 and is tied for 41st with a 170.

Evansville is in fourth place with a score of 640. The Purple Aces are just 10 behind leader Missouri State. The Bears have a 630 with two out of three rounds complete. Second through fourth are separated by just three strokes with Belmont (637), Murray State (639) and UE (640) still in the hunt.

Tuesday will mark the final 18 holes of the tournament.

