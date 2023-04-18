Aces Softball set to host SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its final non-conference game of the regular season, the Purple Aces welcome SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday evening for a 6 p.m. game. ESPN+ will have the coverage from Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James and Dorothy Cooper Stadium.

Last Time Out

- On Sunday, the Purple Aces fell to Murray State in the weekend finale by a 6-2 final

- The Racers plated two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to take the commanding lead; Evansville scored twice in the seventh but could not get closer

Power Play

- On Friday at Murray State, Alexa Davis had one the Purple Aces’ top offensive games of 2023

- The junior was 2-for-3 with six RBI; after hitting a 2-run double, Davis came back with a grand slam in her next plate appearance

- Davis now has a season tally of 19 RBI, which is tied for the team lead.

- With two outs and two runners on base in a scoreless game on April 11 at Indiana State, she belted a 2-run double to left center that would prove to be the game-winner in a 2-0 shutout win over the Sycamores

- Davis continues to rank in the top five in the MVC in triples (T-3rd), stolen bases (3rd) and walks (T-rth)

Nice Week at the Plate

- Marah Wood recorded a hit in all four games for the Purple Aces last week while batting an even .500

- She was 6-of-12 from the plate and added a home run, three RBI, three runs, two walks and a sacrifice fly

- Tuesday’s win at Indiana State saw Wood go 1-3 with a hit and a walk

- In Friday’s victory at Murray State, she posted a 2-4 effort at the plate while scoring twice

- On Saturday, Wood had her top contest of the week, going 2-2 with a home run and three RBI before completing the weekend with a double and a walk in the series finale versus the Racers.

Big Time Shutout

- In nine frames of work in Evansville’s four games last week, Mikayla Jolly allowed just one earned run while finishing with an ERA of 0.78

- She made the start on Tuesday at Indiana State, tossing five scoreless innings and gave up five hits while striking out one

- With the performance, Holly earned her fourth pitching victory of the season

- On Saturday at Murray State, Jolly received a no-decision as she allowed one run in four innings

