Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aces Softball set to host SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its final non-conference game of the regular season, the Purple Aces welcome SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday evening for a 6 p.m. game.  ESPN+ will have the coverage from Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James and Dorothy Cooper Stadium.

Last Time Out

- On Sunday, the Purple Aces fell to Murray State in the weekend finale by a 6-2 final

- The Racers plated two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to take the commanding lead; Evansville scored twice in the seventh but could not get closer

Power Play

- On Friday at Murray State, Alexa Davis had one the Purple Aces’ top offensive games of 2023

- The junior was 2-for-3 with six RBI; after hitting a 2-run double, Davis came back with a grand slam in her next plate appearance

- Davis now has a season tally of 19 RBI, which is tied for the team lead.

- With two outs and two runners on base in a scoreless game on April 11 at Indiana State, she belted a 2-run double to left center that would prove to be the game-winner in a 2-0 shutout win over the Sycamores

- Davis continues to rank in the top five in the MVC in triples (T-3rd), stolen bases (3rd) and walks (T-rth)

Nice Week at the Plate

- Marah Wood recorded a hit in all four games for the Purple Aces last week while batting an even .500

- She was 6-of-12 from the plate and added a home run, three RBI, three runs, two walks and a sacrifice fly

- Tuesday’s win at Indiana State saw Wood go 1-3 with a hit and a walk

- In Friday’s victory at Murray State, she posted a 2-4 effort at the plate while scoring twice

- On Saturday, Wood had her top contest of the week, going 2-2 with a home run and three RBI before completing the weekend with a double and a walk in the series finale versus the Racers.

Big Time Shutout

- In nine frames of work in Evansville’s four games last week, Mikayla Jolly allowed just one earned run while finishing with an ERA of 0.78

- She made the start on Tuesday at Indiana State, tossing five scoreless innings and gave up five hits while striking out one

- With the performance, Holly earned her fourth pitching victory of the season

- On Saturday at Murray State, Jolly received a no-decision as she allowed one run in four innings

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing
EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing
Overturned truck on Highway 41
Traffic diverted after crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

Latest News

Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball back home to battle WKU on Tuesday
Aces golf
Aces Women’s Golf surges to 4th on Day two of MVC Championship
Flyers for white supremacy group found on cars at USI
USI Men’s Golf takes 3rd place at Wright State
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Haffner officially signs with Aces Men’s Basketball