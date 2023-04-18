80s for Wednesday, storms Thursday-Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions across the Tri-State with afternoon highs near 70. Clear skies overnight with lows in the lower 50s on Wednesday morning. Breezy and warmer for Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front will approach on Thursday. Ahead of the front, south winds will kick up to 20 mph with highs in the 80s as clouds will increase in the afternoon. We are on alert for a few strong storms and possible heavy rain as the cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday. Rain will continue through Friday with early highs in the mid 60s. Much cooler over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday. Scattered showers likely through Saturday afternoon. Clearing and still cool Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. More rain possible on Monday.

