Child found in home with ‘large amount’ of drugs during Madisonville arrests

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are in jail as part of a Madisonville/Hopkins Co. Vice/Narcotics Unit investigation.

Detectives say they served a search warrant Monday afternoon at 226 Hopewell Street in Madisonville.

They say 46-year-old Jarrod Carroll, 27-year-old Kimberly Hale, and 51-year-old Lanna Hale were all inside the home, along with a four-year-old child.

Authorities say a search turned up a large amount of meth, a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an assortment of pills, a large amount of cash, and a gun.

Carroll and Kimberly Hale face several charges, including drug trafficking. They are being held on half a million dollar cash bonds.

Lanna Hale was charged with meth possession and tampering with evidence. She’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Detectives say the Cabinet of Health and Family Resources was called to help.

