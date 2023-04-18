Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Child found in home with ‘large amount’ of drugs during Madisonville arrests

Jarrod Carroll (left), Kimberly Hale (right), Lanna Hale (bottom)
Jarrod Carroll (left), Kimberly Hale (right), Lanna Hale (bottom)(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are in jail as part of a Madisonville/Hopkins Co. Vice/Narcotics Unit investigation.

Detectives say they served a search warrant Monday afternoon at 226 Hopewell Street in Madisonville.

They say 46-year-old Jarrod Carroll, 27-year-old Kimberly Hale, and 51-year-old Lanna Hale were all inside the home, along with a four-year-old child.

Authorities say a search turned up a large amount of meth, a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an assortment of pills, a large amount of cash, and a gun.

Carroll and Kimberly Hale face several charges, including drug trafficking. They are being held on half a million dollar cash bonds.

Lanna Hale was charged with meth possession and tampering with evidence. She’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Detectives say the Cabinet of Health and Family Resources was called to help.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Princeton Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing
EPD: Disagreement over thermostat leads to stabbing
Lisa Crawford
Woman accused of threatening to kill officer and his family

Latest News

Deputy Asson Hacker
Coroner releases cause and manner of Deputy Hacker’s death
Evansville Fire Department.
Arson under investigation at alcohol treatment facility
Tree seedling give away to be held at Yellow Creek Park
Tree seedling give away planned in Daviess Co.
Junior League holding free laundry day in Owensboro