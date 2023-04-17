Woman accused of threatening to kill officer and his family

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday evening in Madisonville after police say she showed up extremely drunk to a restaurant on McCoy Avenue.

They say Lisa Crawford pulled into the parking lot and then into the ditch.

Officers say she came into the busy restaurant and started arguing with a man, who tried to push her out of the door.

Police say she smelled like alcohol and was staggering.

On the way to the jail, the officer says she told him she would burn down his house, kill his family, and leave town.

He says everything was said while his body camera was recording.

Crawford is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening,

