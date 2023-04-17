Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A vigil will be held in Henderson for the shooting victims from Louisville.

The vigil will take place Sunday, April 23 at Central Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Executive Director of the Henderson Human Rights Commission, Reverend Charles Johnson, says this is a time to honor Juliana Farmer, who was born and raised in Henderson, and to make sure the victims are not forgotten.

Johnson is asking the community to come out and pray and support the Farmer family.

”The city and the county coming together and doing a proclamation,” says Johnson. “Also we will be planting a tree. The parks and recreation will be planting a tree in her honor in central park. And so we want her name to continue on in this community.”

Johnson stays if there is inclement weather Saturday they will move the vigil inside to First Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.