Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson

Vigil to be held for Louisville shooting victims in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A vigil will be held in Henderson for the shooting victims from Louisville.

The vigil will take place Sunday, April 23 at Central Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Executive Director of the Henderson Human Rights Commission, Reverend Charles Johnson, says this is a time to honor Juliana Farmer, who was born and raised in Henderson, and to make sure the victims are not forgotten.

Johnson is asking the community to come out and pray and support the Farmer family.

”The city and the county coming together and doing a proclamation,” says Johnson. “Also we will be planting a tree. The parks and recreation will be planting a tree in her honor in central park. And so we want her name to continue on in this community.”

Johnson stays if there is inclement weather Saturday they will move the vigil inside to First Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges on E. Morgan Ave.
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day for possible severe thunderstorms this evening
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Woman arrested on drug and false reporting charges
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.
EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.

Latest News

Richard Barnes III
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs that resulted in death
New UE and Warrick Co. schools partnership to begin next fall
New UE and Warrick Co. schools partnership to begin next fall
McLean Co. business holds Narcan giveaway Monday
McLean Co. business holds Narcan giveaway Monday
Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh provides update on new facility
Rivertown Pickleball of Newburgh provides update on new facility