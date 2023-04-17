Vanderburgh Co. judge opens up investigation into himself

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On April 13, Vanderburgh County Judge Wayne Trockman approved an investigation into Community Corrections Director James Akin, as well as himself.

They’re doing so after ABK Tracking President Danny Koester says Akin lied and influenced the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections Advisory Board to drop his company from the County’s Electronic Home Detention Provider Contract in January, which he says they were previously granted, in favor of Kentucky-Based Company Corrisoft.

[READ: Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home detention]

Koester says he’s in it for vendors everywhere.

“If they do it to us, they can do it to the next vendor,” says Koester, “there’s something going on wrong.”

However, he says his blame here isn’t directed at those who voted, just Akin.

“I’m not blaming this board. Let me make it very clear. All I’m saying is the information that was provided on that day was a false statement, and I don’t think there’s any question about it,” says Koester.

The information Koester is referring to, according to Judge Trockman, is when Akin told the board they had received some “pushback” from County Commissioners in regard to the original contract, which split home detention between Corrisoft and ABK.

“There’s two problems with that statement,” says Koester, “first problem with the statement is the contract doesn’t go in front of the County Commissioners. The second problem with the statement is the County Commissioners never said nothing to Mr. Akin or anyone there.”

Judge Trockman says they send all proposed contracts to the County Commissioners for their approval, and have for over 9 years.

Trockman says the Commissioner’s lawyer, David Jones, states clearly he discussed the difference in price with them. He says what it boiled down to was Corrisoft coming in at $5 a day, and ABK at $13 a day.

Judge Trockman questions, how do you explain the difference in price if equipment and service are the same, and they couldn’t.

He says that’s why they went with Corrisoft exclusively.

Koester says he wants to know why any talk of Commissioner pushback was brought up, and that’s the point of the investigation.

“I want to hear the truth. I want to know why Mr. Akin said that in that meeting, why he had false statements, why did he say this was going to go in front of the County Commissioners when it didn’t have to, why’d he say the commissioner said that, why’d he say this about the County Attorney. I don’t get it,” says Koester.

Board member, Judge David Kiely, asked them to conduct the investigation.

Judge Trockman approved it, asking former Posey County Prosecutor and fellow board member Jodi Uebelhack to conduct it, and investigate him too while she’s at it, telling me he did so since he had said the same things in a memo that Akin said out loud.

Both ABK and Judge Kiely are named in a lawsuit that accuses them and the county of conspiring together to “extort” money from poor residents.

When asked about it, Koester says “everything’s on the table, we’re just going day by day.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.